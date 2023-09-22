Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

