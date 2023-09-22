Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,815 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

