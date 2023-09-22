First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $1.24 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $9,516,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,615,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $540,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.