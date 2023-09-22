Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

