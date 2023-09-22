First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

