First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

