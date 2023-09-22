Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.