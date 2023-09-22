Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $180.86 million and $5.29 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,604.73 or 1.00021456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0179864 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,625,874.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars.

