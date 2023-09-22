Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.34 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $106.34 million and approximately $236.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,759,986 coins and its circulating supply is 175,759,868 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

