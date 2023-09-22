PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $4.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00243722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

