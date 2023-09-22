Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388,607.10

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $388,607.10 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,606.34 or 1.00051146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06280717 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $480,978.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

