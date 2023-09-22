Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $115.17 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $115.17 million and $1.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,592.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00243722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.00785027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00549361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00117404 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,923,730,794 coins and its circulating supply is 42,290,680,236 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.