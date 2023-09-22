Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Up 1.8 %

CART opened at $30.65 on Friday. Instacart has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

