Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

