Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $164.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

