Head to Head Survey: Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) & Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) and Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Hensoldt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 19.83% 8.82% 8.29% Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coda Octopus Group and Hensoldt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hensoldt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Hensoldt.

20.2% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Hensoldt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 3.01 $4.30 million $0.36 16.72 Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hensoldt.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Hensoldt on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); Real time volumetric imaging sonar; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments. In addition, it offers electronic support/SIGINT products, receivers, direction finders, electronic attackers/jammers, self-protection EW software suites and ground support stations, and electronic warfare systems. Further, the company provides avionics, including airborne computing, flight and mission data recording and management, connectivity, mission management/pilot assistance, video management, unmanned, mission planning support, data analysis and evaluation, and cloud solutions, as well as integrated airborne solutions; and counter UAV solutions, and command and control software products. Additionally, it offers products and system support, simulation, and training services; and antenna, cabling, shelter, and tester solutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Taufkirchen, Germany.

