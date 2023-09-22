Head-To-Head Contrast: Nestlé (NSRGF) & Its Peers

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) is one of 162 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nestlé to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nestlé and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nestlé Competitors 472 1992 2516 40 2.42

Nestlé currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Nestlé’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nestlé has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nestlé pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nestlé pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 92.3% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nestlé lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

27.2% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Nestlé Competitors -34.40% -252.64% -11.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nestlé and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé N/A N/A 39.89 Nestlé Competitors $1.75 billion $44.32 million 270.14

Nestlé’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nestlé. Nestlé is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nestlé rivals beat Nestlé on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, MEZEAST, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

