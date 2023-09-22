Head to Head Review: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of LumiraDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of LumiraDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and LumiraDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 69.54 -$18.21 million ($701.53) 0.00 LumiraDx $254.48 million 0.39 -$447.79 million ($1.09) -0.28

Analyst Ratings

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and LumiraDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 LumiraDx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,205.08%. LumiraDx has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 367.74%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and LumiraDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -255.98% -180.65% LumiraDx -268.45% -3,369.09% -77.95%

Volatility and Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About LumiraDx

(Get Free Report)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.