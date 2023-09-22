Draganfly (DPRO) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Aircraft” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Draganfly to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Draganfly has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -534.33% -210.20% -171.96% Draganfly Competitors -219.72% -75.26% -62.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.1% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Aircraft” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00 Draganfly Competitors 111 528 796 9 2.49

Draganfly presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 312.25%. As a group, “Aircraft” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.27 million -$21.27 million -1.13 Draganfly Competitors $8.13 billion -$641.04 million -13.07

Draganfly’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Draganfly rivals beat Draganfly on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

