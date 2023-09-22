Comparing ams-OSRAM (AUKUF) & The Competition

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ams-OSRAM to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ams-OSRAM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50 ams-OSRAM Competitors 180 722 1170 1 2.48

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential downside of 4.79%. Given ams-OSRAM’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ams-OSRAM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A ams-OSRAM Competitors -41.04% -1.49% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A 5.45 ams-OSRAM Competitors $27.99 million -$10.56 million 649.58

ams-OSRAM’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ams-OSRAM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 729.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ams-OSRAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ams-OSRAM peers beat ams-OSRAM on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.