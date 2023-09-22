Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2027 guidance to $15.00-$15.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
