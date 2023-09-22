Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $20,629.84 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director David V. Hedley III sold 394 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $20,629.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
