Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $20.09 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Doximity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.