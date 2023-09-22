Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Doximity Stock Performance
DOCS opened at $20.09 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
