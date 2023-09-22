Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $441,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $22,810.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $24,660.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $19.30 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

