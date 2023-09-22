Insider Buying: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) Director John Mcclain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,225.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, John Mcclain acquired 1,000 shares of Lands’ End stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $7,740.00.

Lands’ End Trading Up 1.1 %

Lands’ End stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $323.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

