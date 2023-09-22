Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) vs. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Financial Survey

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stingray Group and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stingray Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stingray Group presently has a consensus price target of C$7.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.07%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Stingray Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -56.88% -31.80% -24.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Stingray Group and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.6% of Stingray Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stingray Group and CuriosityStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -17.95 CuriosityStream $78.04 million 0.48 -$50.92 million ($0.71) -0.99

Stingray Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CuriosityStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stingray Group beats CuriosityStream on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc. operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio. It also provides Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Stingray Classica, a TV channel dedicated to classical music, including operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries; Stingray iConcerts, a source for various live concerts; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel dedicated to jazz and jazz-related genres, such as soul, blues, funk, gospel, hip-hop, fusion, reggae, Latin, swing, and bebop. In addition, the company offers karaoke services comprising Yokee Piano, Stingray Kids' Karaoke, and Yokee Music, as well as Stingray Karaoke, a video on demand and TV app. Further, it provides music videos TV channels that include Stingray Country, Stingray cmusic, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Retro, Stingray LiteTV, and Stingray Juicebox; and operates approximately 100 radio stations across Canada, as well as offers advertising solutions. The company distributes its products and services through various platforms that include digital cable TV, satellite TV, IPTV, OTT, the internet, mobile devices, game consoles, and connected cars. It serves cable and telecom companies, retailers, small and medium businesses, and directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Stingray Digital Group Inc. and changed its name to Stingray Group Inc. in December 2018. Stingray Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

