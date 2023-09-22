Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Financial Review

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 20.42% 31.06% 23.58% Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cengage Learning Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Cengage Learning Holdings II.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.80 $184.68 million $6.16 18.58 Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Cengage Learning Holdings II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Cengage Learning Holdings II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions. The company also provides various platforms, such as MindTap for as business and economics, social sciences, trades, and skills; WebAssign for mathematics and physics; Skills Assessment Manager for introductory computing; Cengage NOW for accounting; and Online Web-Based Learning for such as chemistry. In addition, it offers ed2go, an online learning platform; K-12, public, and academic libraries under the Gale brand, as well as licenses its proprietary and third-party content for integration with web-based information providers; English language curriculum and digital solutions under the NGL brand; educational resources for career-focused beauty and wellness education providers; and literacy materials to K-6 students under the Nelson brand. Further, the company Infosec, a cybersecurity education platform comprising Bootcamps, which provides instructor-led, digital course experiences for cybersecurity certifications or skill sets; Infosec Skills that offers training for reskilling and upskilling in the cybersecurity profession; and Infosec IQ, which offers security awareness training for non-technical learners to recognize, avoid, and report cyber-attacks and security incidents. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

