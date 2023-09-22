Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Head-To-Head Review

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology $773.18 million 2.90 $208.96 million $0.03 47.50

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 20.78% 2.57% 2.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ispire Technology and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ispire Technology and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Ispire Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.