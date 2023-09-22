Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.4 %

CFR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.