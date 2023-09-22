Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

