Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Price Target at $33.92

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $24.04 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.49.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

