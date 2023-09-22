Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$9.49

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.49.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -10.53%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.