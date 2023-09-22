Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$9.49

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %

HBM opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.69. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.53 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2367942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

