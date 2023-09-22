Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 6,500 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

