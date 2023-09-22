Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 6,500 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
