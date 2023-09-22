Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Sells $38,568.15 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $74.15.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 849,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

