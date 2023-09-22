Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $36,267.75 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 381,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $77,987.34.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

