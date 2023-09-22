Auris Minerals Limited (ASX:AUR) Insider Purchases A$32,000.00 in Stock

Auris Minerals Limited (ASX:AUR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hendriks purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($20,645.16).

Michael Hendriks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Hendriks purchased 4,250,000 shares of Auris Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($21,935.48).

Auris Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 28.24.

About Auris Minerals

Auris Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily focuses on exploring the Bryah Basin copper-gold exploration portfolio covering an area of 816 square kilometers in six project areas, including Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, and Feather Cap.

