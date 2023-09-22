Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases $30,120.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $672.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149,704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,542,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $370,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.