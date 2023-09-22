Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells 8,135 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $41,732.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,001.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

