Thomas Netzer Sells 985 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51.

Shares of W stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

