Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $78,713.34 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $78,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Revolution Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.48 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
