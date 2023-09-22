Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Sells $78,713.34 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $78,713.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $30.48 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

