Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $402,266.46 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Okta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.