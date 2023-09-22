Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,178 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sunrun by 10.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

