Insider Buying: GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$59,000.00 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Giles Woodgate bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($38,064.52).
GDI Property Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About GDI Property Group
