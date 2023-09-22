Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Director Sells $52,488.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $52,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hurco Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.