Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $56,250.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,693 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

