CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Purchases $51,240.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,126.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

