Virginia Boulet Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $716,456.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virginia Boulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Virginia Boulet acquired 1,600 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $9,920.00.

Ouster Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.18. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 643.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 103.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Ouster Company Profile



Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

