GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $44,728.32 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2023

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $44,728.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 11th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,675 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $12,358.50.

GeneDx Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 208.96% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.