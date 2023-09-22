GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $44,728.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $44,728.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 11th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,675 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $12,358.50.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 208.96% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

