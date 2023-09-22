SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $45,167.40 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 21,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $45,167.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,950.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

