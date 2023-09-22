Financial Comparison: Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) & Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Reliability -1.69% -4.77% -3.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Reliability shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allient and Reliability, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allient and Reliability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $557.80 million 0.88 $17.39 million $1.45 21.01 Reliability $25.73 million 0.58 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Summary

Allient beats Reliability on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The Employer of Record segment provides outsourced managed workforce solutions, which includes state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, as well as locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. The Recruiting and Staffing segment operates a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent. Video and Multimedia Production segment provides multimedia and video production solutions including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast HD camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. This segment also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Direct Hire segment provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals. It serves media, banking, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and education industries. Reliability Incorporated was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

